Ministry of Health and National Council of Public Ministry sign National Pact for Vaccination Awareness — CMIO(Brazil)

The National Pact for Vaccination Awareness was launched this Wednesday (30th) at the headquarters of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) in Brasília (DF). The action, which was coordinated by the CNMP with the participation of the Ministry of Health and several institutions, aims to expand vaccination coverage across the country and resume immunization rates considered safe. The initiative was promoted with the aim of encouraging coordinated and national action, in partnership with bodies and entities involved in public health.

“We need to work together to recover these vaccination coverage”, highlighted the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. He highlighted the importance of vaccination, raising awareness about the need to increase vaccination rates and keep Brazil free of diseases that have already been eliminated, such as polio, which causes infantile paralysis.

The President of the CNMP and Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, highlighted the importance of everyone’s participation. “We are going to return to level zero for polio, measles and all the other diseases that claimed so many lives in the past, which we overcame at some point in history and which now resurfaces the need for all of Brazil and its institutions to be involved in facing this new public health situation”.

In addition to the Attorney General’s Office and members of the judiciary, representatives of the tripartite management of the Unified Health System (SUS), National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) also participated, in addition to agencies and institutions such as the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

Socorro Gross, PAHO/WHO representative, highlighted the importance of signing the pact and raising social awareness. “Today, this signature brings back the social awareness that health is a right and a responsibility as well”.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health