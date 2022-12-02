Breast milk can be frozen; learn how to withdraw, store and offer — English (Brazil)

Breastfeeding is recommended for up to two years or more and exclusively for up to six months of the baby’s life. From the 6th month onwards, complementary feeding should be started. This introduction must be done without abandoning the supply of milk, which is the most complete food and has all the nutrients necessary for the child’s health. In this context, the correct removal and storage of breast milk can help the woman who needs to return to work or be absent for any other reason.

Milk extraction must be carried out with care and hygiene, to prevent contamination and damage to its quality. For this, certain procedures must be followed:

Before starting the collection

Remove rings, bracelets and watch;

Put on a clean cap or scarf to cover the hair;

Wear a mask or tie a clean scarf/tissue over your mouth;

Wash hands and arms up to the elbow with soap and water;

Wash the breasts only with clean water;

Dry your hands and breasts with a paper towel (avoiding leaving paper residue) or with a clean cloth;

Remove breast milk by hand, with a manual or electric pump.

During milk withdrawal

Leave the bottle ready to be used for collection;

Try to be relaxed, sitting comfortably, breathing calmly and thinking about the baby;

Make circular movements with your fingertips across the areola (dark part of the breast), massage the entire breast, keeping circular movements;

Place your thumb above the line that delimits the end of the areola and place your index and middle fingers below it;

Firm your fingers and push them back towards your torso;

Squeeze the thumb against the other fingers carefully, until the milk comes out;

Do not slide your fingers over the skin. Squeeze and release, squeeze and release many times;

In the case of using a pump, also called a milking machine, just fit it in the breast and turn it on, and it will press for the milk to come out;

Despise the first jets or drops;

Then, open the jar and place the lid on the table, with the inner part facing upwards;

After finishing the collection, close the bottle well, keep it in the freezer or freezer, making sure that the container is identified with the name, date and time of the beginning of the collection.

The bottle for storing expressed breast milk must be easy to clean and disinfect, have a good seal and be made of inert material (which does not undergo chemical reaction when in contact with other materials) and innocuous (which does not cause material, physical or psychological damage). organic) to milk. A good example are glass jars with wide mouths and screw-on plastic lids.

Jars and lids, removing the label and the cardboard under the lid, must be washed carefully with soap and water and then boiled for 15 minutes or sterilized. After boiling, they must be placed upside down on a clean cloth to dry naturally. After cleaning, contact with the inside of the bottle or lid must be avoided.

When stored in the refrigerator, the shelf life of breast milk will be 12 hours. When using a freezer or freezer, the milk must be frozen immediately after withdrawal. The validity, in this case, extends to up to 15 days, if maintained.

If it is for donation, it must be stored frozen for a maximum of 10 days, when it must be transported to a human milk bank or human milk collection point. To guarantee the quality of this milk, it is important that the freezer has an individual door, separate from the refrigerator, for better temperature control.

If the bottle is not completely full, the woman can complete it in another collection, always leaving a space of two fingers between the mouth of the bottle and the milk. When breast milk from several different collections is stored in the same bottle, the validity will be counted from the date of the first collection. Therefore, it is important to identify the bottle with the date and time of the first withdrawal of milk.

If the baby does not drink all the milk in the bottle, the rest should be discarded.

How to defrost and heat

To defrost breast milk, the bottle must be removed from the freezer or freezer and placed in a bain-marie, in hot water, with the heat turned off. The vial should be shaken slowly to mix its components, until no ice remains. Milk should not be boiled or heated in a microwave, as this type of heating can destroy the protective factors.

A good tip for checking the correct temperature is to drip a few drops on the inside of your wrist. Milk should be around 40º, slightly above human body temperature.

When defrosted, remove only the amount that will be consumed by the baby. The rest should be kept in the fridge for up to 12 hours. After this period, the milk that is in the refrigerator must be discarded.

How to give breast milk to baby

Breast milk should be offered to the child in a small cup, cup or spoon. At this time, the baby should be supported and as seated as possible, with the head firm and the neck aligned with the body. The edge of the container should be placed against the child’s lower lip, letting the milk touch the lip. The baby will stick out its tongue and make licking movements, swallowing the milk. Do not pour the milk into the child’s mouth, to prevent him from choking.

Breastfeeding promotes several health benefits for the child:

Breast milk is easy to digest and does not burden the baby’s intestines and kidneys;

Protects the baby from many diseases;

Decreases the possibilities of allergies, respiratory problems and also some diseases that may manifest later, such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes;

Sucking the breast is an excellent exercise for facial development, helping your child to have nice teeth, develop speech and have good breathing.

Breastfeeding also has health benefits for women:

Decreases the chances of occurrence of breast cancer, uterus and diabetes;

Favors the contraction of the maternal uterus in the postpartum period, reducing blood loss and preventing anemia;

It facilitates the loss of weight that was gained in pregnancy;

Decreases the risk of developing hypertension, obesity and hypercholesterolemia.

The baby will not always adapt quickly to the new ways of offering breast milk. It takes calm and patience for this acceptance to occur. Offer when the baby is not too hungry or too tired. Let him explore the cup/spoon so that adaptation is facilitated.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health