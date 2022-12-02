Perinatal asphyxia is the third leading cause of neonatal death worldwide — English (Brazil)

Perinatal asphyxia happens when the baby runs out of oxygen close to birth, and can occur before, during or immediately after birth. It is estimated that, in Brazil, approximately 20 thousand children are born with lack of oxygenation in the brain in a period of 12 months. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this condition is the third leading cause of neonatal death, accounting for 23% of newborn deaths worldwide, in addition to being among the main causes of permanent brain damage in babies born at gestational age. from 37 to 42 weeks.

According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), about 10% of newborns and more than 60% of premature infants need pulmonary ventilation in the delivery room to restore breathing. When the procedure is performed by trained professionals, using the proper technique and within the first minute of life, most babies recover.

Perinatal asphyxia is a reality that affects all social classes. Among the neurological sequelae and deficits that may arise as a result of this condition are cerebral palsy, cognitive impairment, blindness and deafness.

Although it is not possible to predict certain situations, many cases of perinatal asphyxia can be avoided if there is quality prenatal care for the woman and the baby, in addition to adequate care for the newborn in the delivery room.

The Unified Health System (SUS) works with a series of strategies to qualify perinatal care, which includes obstetric and neonatal actions. Are they:

The Mother and Child Care Network (RAMI) aims to reduce maternal and child mortality in the country. These are good obstetric and neonatal care practices, based on scientific evidence, considering the qualification of prenatal care, delivery, birth and child follow-up.

Among the actions is the implementation of the High Risk Pregnancy Outpatient Clinic (AGAR); the implementation of neonatal beds with progressive care; follow-up at the Outpatient Clinic for the Follow-up of High-Risk Newborns (ANEO); and the availability of resources for qualifying low-risk maternity hospitals.

It is the training of management, clinical practices and monitoring of neonatal indicators to reduce neonatal mortality rates and qualify newborn care in maternity hospitals. It offers EaD courses and specialization in neonatal nursing.

It is the new financing model for Primary Health Care, focused on increasing people’s access to PHC services and the bond between the population and the team, such as the early identification of pregnant women, prenatal qualification for pregnant women, the partner and dental care.

National Policy for Comprehensive Child Health Care (PNAISC)

The objective is to promote and protect the health of the child and breastfeeding through comprehensive and integrated care and care, from pregnancy to nine years of life, with special attention to early childhood and the most vulnerable populations, aiming at reducing morbidity and mortality and a environment that facilitates life with conditions worthy of existence and full development.

It works, among other points, with the neuroprotection of the newborn and the adaptation of the family to the child and its demands.

Disabled Person’s Network

The Rehabilitation Center (CER) is a point of outpatient care specialized in rehabilitation, which performs diagnosis, treatment, concession, adaptation and maintenance of assistive technology, becoming a reference for the health care network in the territory.

The focus is on improving the quality of life of people with disabilities, social reintegration, prevention of problems/aggravations, early detection of diseases and user rehabilitation.

early childhood care

During the first week of December, the Ministry of Health disseminates a series of contents on specific care in early childhood, a moment that includes the age group from zero to six years old. Follow along.

