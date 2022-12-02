Ministry of Health launches AIDS campaign focused on prevention among young people — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health launched, this Thursday (1st), the national campaign to reinforce and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention – especially among young people aged 15 to 24, the most affected population, according to the HIV Epidemiological Bulletin /Aids 2022. The launch takes place on World AIDS Day.

With the theme “The more combined, the better!”, the 2022 campaign aims to raise awareness and inform about ways to protect yourself and prevent infection. The 2021 estimate by the Ministry of Health shows that 960,000 people are living with HIV in Brazil. In the same year, 40,800 cases of HIV and 35,200 cases of AIDS were detected. About 727,000 are undergoing treatment.

“We need to humanize the treatment of these people not only in the SUS. We cannot allow diseases like AIDS to remain a little on the sidelines in the face of new situations, as it was with the arrival of the pandemic. That agent can generate equity around the world for the treatment of HIV”, said the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Sandra Barros.

The new bulletin, also released this Thursday, reveals that there is a greater concentration of AIDS cases in people aged between 25 and 39 years: 51.7% of male cases and 47.4% of female cases belong to this age range.

There was a 24.6% drop in the standardized AIDS mortality rate, which dropped from 5.6 in 2011 to 4.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, despite the likely impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s mortality rate. last year.

Access the new bulletin here

This scenario makes it very important to disseminate information about the combined use of new prevention methods, such as pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP). In 2022, with the update of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT), the prophylaxis recommendation was updated for all adults and adolescents over 15 years of age at risk of infection, expanding access.

In addition, the strategy also prioritizes promoting the use of condoms and encouraging regular testing, which is essential for early detection of the virus among the younger population.

The Ministry of Health has as a priority the reduction of mortality from AIDS. In this sense, several strategies were designed to qualify care and strengthen the care network for people with advanced AIDS, with the incorporation of new inputs for detecting opportunistic infections.

vertical transmission

The Ministry of Health bulletin points out that the AIDS detection rate in children under five years old has dropped in the last ten years, from 3.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2011 to 1.2 cases per 100,000 in 2021 , which corresponds to a reduction of 66%. The HIV detection rate in pregnant women increased by 35% in the same period.

To reduce vertical transmission, the Ministry of Health invests in the qualification of care, monitoring and early detection of the disease. The Vertical Transmission Elimination Certification strategy strengthens SUS local management to improve surveillance, diagnosis, assistance and treatment of pregnant women, in addition to training health professionals.

Next month, the distribution of a drug, dolutegravir 5 mg, is planned for children living with HIV/AIDS over four weeks old.

More actions

The Ministry of Health also presents the Testing and Counseling Centers (CTA) Restructuring Project, in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which seeks to offer specific services to the CTAs integrated into the Primary Care network, the main gateway to access to the Unified Health System (SUS).

The Federal Government also promotes the training of health workers and managers, with a focus on improving access and reception of populations in situations of greater vulnerability, in addition to organizing points of care, integrating actions of health surveillance, prevention, assistance and community-based interventions

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health