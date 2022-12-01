Provisional Measure authorizes extension of contracts for health professionals in Rio de Janeiro — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Provisional Measure authorizes extension of contracts for health professionals in Rio de Janeiro

The Ministry of Health may extend the contract of up to 3,478 health professionals who work in federal hospitals and national institutes in Rio de Janeiro. Among them are doctors, nurses and employees of administrative areas. The authorization is contained in a Provisional Measure (MP) published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday (30) and signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The measure covers contracts signed as of 2020, effective on December 1, 2022, and cannot exceed December 1, 2023.

Still according to the MP, the extension will depend on the maintenance of the formal declaration of the state of public calamity that motivated the conclusion of the contracts, but will be conditioned to budgetary and financial availability.

