National Prematurity Walk gathers people from different regions of the country — Português (Brasil)

Premature birth is the main global cause of infant mortality before the age of 5 and Brazil is 10th in the world ranking of countries with the most premature births. The problem is alerted in the “Purple November” campaign, which this year brought the slogan “Ensure skin-to-skin contact with parents from the moment of birth”.

To promote even more visibility on the subject, last Sunday (27), the National Prematurity Walk was held in several places in the country. This year, actions took place in São Paulo (SP), Santos (SP), Porto Alegre (RS), Florianópolis (SC), Blumenau (SC), Boa Vista (RR), Aracaju (SE) and Salvador (BA). Walks through the purple November are traditional and started in 2015 when the first one was held in the city of Passo Fundo (RS).

In the Federal District, the II Walk was held in Brasília, at the Physical Training Center (CECAF), located in the South Police Sector and was attended by families and health professionals.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health