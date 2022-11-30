Conitec recommends incorporating a new treatment for patients with advanced lung cancer into the SUS — Português (Brasil)

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) recommended the incorporation into the SUS of a new treatment option for patients with lung cancer in an already advanced stage. Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate worldwide. In Brazil, this is the third most common type of cancer. The meeting that defined the merger took place on the last day 9.

The drug crizotinib showed gains in progression-free survival, safety and quality of life for patients with ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), patients who do not respond well to other treatments because they have a type of gene that causes genetic mutations specific cells, generating an uncontrolled production of diseased cells.

The economic impacts were also considered, after public consultation, and proved to be adequate in a new assessment of the subject by the Plenary. Now, the text goes to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs (SCTIE/MS) for a decision.

Crizotinib is an oral medication that hinders the growth of tumors that present molecular alterations in ALK. The medication was evaluated by Conitec for the first-line treatment of these patients, that is, when it is the first option for the patient facing cancer under the aforementioned conditions.

Read the technology recommendation report here.

Patient Perspective

The main representative heard by the Conitec Plenary reported that she discovered the lung cancer in November 2020, in an unpretentious way, as she had no symptoms, and he was already in an advanced stage. On medical advice, she did not undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy. So, ten days after the test results, she started treatment with crizonitib.

After one month of use, it was possible to observe a decrease in the size of the lung lesion. About five months after the diagnosis, the patient underwent surgery to remove the right upper lobe of the lung. She had a good recovery from the surgery and after four days she was discharged from the hospital. She continues to follow up, through tomography.

In the Patient’s Perspective, the volunteer presents his report at the Conitec meeting, with the purpose of offering the SUS user’s view when reporting their experiences in coping with the most diverse health conditions.

Go to Patient Perspective

Ministry of Health