Registration open for the Introduction to Health Data Science course — CMIO(Brazil)

Registration is open for the Introduction to Data Science in Health course, which will address the technical view of data science to support the resolution of problems in the SUS. The deadline is March 1, 2023 and course completion can be completed within 30 days of enrollment.

With a total load of four hours, the distance course is aimed at public sector professionals who work in partnership and in routines that meet the needs and demands of the Health Surveillance Secretariat and other secretariats of the Ministry of Health, mainly in the scope of prevention and solutions to health problems.

Ministry of Health



