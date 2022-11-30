see the finalists of the Best Practices in Home Care Award — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health selected 11 finalist videos for the 1st Edition of the Good Practices in Home Care Award, from the Melhor em Casa Program. The award event for the five best practices will take place on December 16th, in Brasília (DF).

More than 120 municipalities signed up and sent videos about the Home Care Service (SAD) provided with good practices by teams in the municipality or state by the Unified Health System (SUS).

“SUS is strengthened with the exchange of experiences and dissemination of good practices applicable to all regions of our immense country”, pointed out the coordinator of Hospital Care and Home Care at SAES/MS, Fernanda Hamze.

The classified videos (in alphabetical order) were:

– Aracaju (SE);

– Cabreúva (SP);

– Curitiba (PR);

– Itabaiana (SE);

– Pirenópolis (GO);

– Porto Alegre (RS);

– Fires (PB)

– Rio de Janeiro – RJ);

– Santa Rosa (RS);

– Santo André (SP);

– Teotônio Vilela (AL);

