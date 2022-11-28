Skin-to-skin contact is healthy for mother and baby’s health — English (Brazil)

Making skin-to-skin contact is of great importance for the development of the baby. This year, the awareness campaign on prematurity brings the slogan “Ensure skin-to-skin contact with parents from the moment of birth” and reinforces how the act is beneficial, both for the woman and for the child.

The practice favors the mother’s attachment, confidence and satisfaction. It also has a positive effect on breastfeeding and, as a result, the woman is the protagonist of her birth. Since the year 2000, Brazilian public health policy has offered this technique to women who undergo normal delivery or cesarean section.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), this contact begins immediately after birth and has proven to be effective, especially in the case of premature babies, as it contributes to the initiation and maintenance of breastfeeding, favors the stabilization of vital parameters, such as heart rate and blood glucose, and helps to establish a healthy microbiota.

Discover other benefits of skin-to-skin contact:

Sensory stimulus generated in premature babies, linked to emotions and memory, which favors the secretion of oxytocin and enhances attachment;

Lays the foundations for better development;

Favors the initiation of breastfeeding;

Stabilizes vital parameters;

Favors a healthy intestinal flora;

Ease of manual extraction of colostrum, which provides defenses against infections;

It favors the intestinal flora;

Allows progression to greater milk volume;

Protects premature babies from serious illnesses;

Maintains body temperature between 36.5° and 37.5°C;

Favors adaptation to extrauterine life, in addition to helping with your relaxation and deep sleep;

Strengthens the mother-child bond.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health