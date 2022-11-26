First doses of the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine should arrive in Brazil in early December — Português (Brasil)

Brazil should have the first batches of the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine in early December. The forecast is from the manufacturer Pfizer, which has an agreement signed with the Ministry of Health for the delivery of all vaccines available and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The quantity of the first delivery will be announced in the coming days.

“The first batches of the bivalent vaccine will reinforce the fight against the pandemic. This is because they offer protection against more than one strain of a virus”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. The delivery of the bivalent vaccine to Brazil has been under negotiation for at least two months.

According to Anvisa’s decision, bivalent vaccines can be applied in Brazil as a booster dose in the population over 12 years old. Identified by a gray lid, each vial will have six doses and the vaccine must not be diluted.

Approved vaccines are:

• bivalent BA.1: protects against the original strain and also against the omicron subvariant BA.1;

• bivalent BA.4/BA.5: protects against the original strain and also against the BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that Brazilians need to take booster doses against the coronavirus for effective protection. “More than 77 million people failed to attend vaccination posts to receive the first booster dose. Studies show that the strategy of reinforcing the vaccination schedule increases protection against serious cases and deaths from Covid-19 by more than five times ”, emphasizes the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

It is important to reinforce that the doses currently available in vaccination rooms across Brazil are effective against the disease and protect against serious cases and deaths. Brazilians should look for vaccination posts even after the deadline for the booster dose.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health