Ministry of Health reinforces vaccination action at borders — Português (Brasil)

In order to expand vaccination coverage and update the vaccination records of the population living in the border regions of the 33 Brazilian twin cities, the Ministry of Health continues to work with the “Action Plan: 2022 Border Vaccination Strategy” to raise rates of immunization in these municipalities. This Saturday (26), the mobilization will take place in the city of Santana do Livramento, in Rio Grande do Sul, on the border with Uruguay, starting at 9:30 am. Vaccines will be available at the city’s International Park.

People of all ages can be immunized with the recommended doses according to the National Vaccination Calendar. Vaccination coverage of the following immunizations will be used as indicators for monitoring and evaluating the strategy:

• Polio vaccines;

• Triple Virus;

• Covid-19;

• Yellow fever;

• Influenza;

The Ministry reinforces that low vaccination coverage in these regions represents a high risk to public health, as the population is exposed to possible epidemics and outbreaks, with consequent damage to the community and overload on health services.

The goal of the Ministry of Health is to update the vaccination situation of the population, of all age groups, residing in Brazilian municipalities or foreigners that are in Brazil, considering all vaccines oriented in the National Vaccination Calendar and the Covid-19 vaccine and, with that , to avoid new cases and the reintroduction of vaccine-preventable diseases in the national territory.

The vaccine intensification strategy in border areas continues until December 16, 2022, according to the schedule. Countries that border Brazil will be invited to join the Plan, with the inclusion of cities that border the 33 selected Brazilian municipalities. Therefore, foreign cities will also be contemplated with the action.

Ministry of Health