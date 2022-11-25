Ministry of Health reinforces care to enjoy games safely — Português (Brasil)

The World Cup has begun, and many people’s nerves are on edge, especially those who are the toughest fans. This is a moment of fraternization and fun, but it is necessary to be attentive to avoid accidents during the period of the games.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that alcohol and driving do not mix. Many drivers who drink and take the wheel believe that they know their tolerance limit for alcohol and that they can drink without putting their own lives and others at risk in traffic. However, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, warns of the dangers of the practice. “Alcohol affects motor coordination and balance, impairing reflexes. In an emergency, the driver will find it difficult to act to avoid an accident, ”he says.

Across the country, according to the Vigitel 2021 survey, 5.3% of people reported driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages, with this proportion notably higher in men (9.7%) than in women (1.6 %).

The presence of alcohol in the blood can decrease the visual perception of what is around the road, such as pedestrians and animals crossing. In addition to traffic accidents, alcohol consumption also contributes to the occurrence of falls, drowning, intoxication and violence. So if you’re going to drink, don’t drive.

Fireworks

When it’s time to shout a goal, the emotion is so great that some essential precautions can be forgotten when setting off fireworks. “The wrong use can cause serious accidents, such as burns, amputations and eye injuries”, lists the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Another important guideline is never to reuse material that has already been used, even if it has not caused the expected explosion. Fireworks must be used in open spaces, with a reasonable safety distance.

In cases of accident, it is recommended to wash the wound with running water, not touching the burned area or covering it and not using any type of substance on the wound. The Unified Health System (SUS) offers full and free treatment for burns throughout Brazil, in establishments qualified as Reference Centers in Assistance to Burns. Only the health professional knows what should be applied to the affected area.

Sunscreen

For those who are going to enjoy the ball rolling outdoors, it is important not to forget to use sunscreen. Make use of sunscreen always, even if the day is cloudy. Use visors, sunglasses, clothing with UHV protection and caps. It is also essential not to forget hydration. Drink water even before thirst hits.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health