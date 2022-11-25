Ministry of Health launches Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program — Português (Brasil)

With the aim of combating menstrual precariousness, the Ministry of Health launched, this Wednesday (23), the ordinance that establishes financial incentives for the Program for the Protection and Promotion of Menstrual Health. The initiative ensures the free supply and distribution of sanitary napkins to approximately 4 million adolescents and women in 3,500 Brazilian municipalities within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The event was attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro; the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto; Federal District senator Damares Alves; the vice-president of CONASEMS, Cristiane Pantaleão; in addition to the presence of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; the Secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara and the Director of the Department of Life Cycles (SAPS), Walter Palis Ventura.

Queiroga spoke about the importance of care for vulnerable women. “The history of menstruation is as old as human history. This menstrual health policy rescues the dignity of women who live in vulnerable conditions”, she said.

“Until recently, many girls could miss classes due to the lack of such a basic hygiene item. And now we want that woman, up front, trained, educated, not to have any limitations to fulfill her dreams”, stressed Minister Cristiane Brito.

According to the Ordinance of the Ministry of Health, the beneficiaries of the program will be women in situations of menstrual vulnerability, as follows:

• 17,200 women living on the street or in a situation of extreme social vulnerability, enrolled in the Street Clinic team approved by the Ministry of Health, observing the criteria of the Previne Brasil Program – age group between 08 and 50 years old;

• 3.5 million low-income students, enrolled in primary and secondary education, Youth and Adult Education (EJA) and professional education, in schools agreed to adhere to the Health at School Program (PSE), with a minimum percentage of 50% of students from families benefiting from the Auxílio Brasil Program, according to Interministerial Ordinance 1,055 of April 25, 2017, in 36,549 agreed schools in 3,394 municipalities;

• 291,000 adolescents hospitalized in units carrying out socio-educational measures, registered with a Family Health team or a Primary Care team, observing the criteria of the Previne Brasil Program (age group between 12 and 21 years old).

Senator-elect Damares Alves spoke about Brazil being an example for the world, “In 2021 the law establishing the program was approved and sanctioned. In March 2022 comes the decree. This legacy we will leave. This is yet another show for the whole world to copy,” she reinforced.

The Program will be implemented in an integrated manner among all federal entities, through the actions of the areas of health, social assistance, education and public safety. The distribution will be at the discretion of the local manager, depending on the organization of each municipality, in places such as Basic Health Units, schools that participate in the PSE and Street Offices approved by the Ministry of Health.

The estimated financial impact for the promotion of menstrual health in 2022 is BRL 23.4 million for the last two months of the year. For 2023, the goal is to invest R$140.4 million and for 2024, the transfer will also be R$140.4 million, taking into account the number of beneficiaries.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health