Hospitals that are part of Proadi-SUS received a second technical visit from the Ministry of Health — CMIO(Brazil)

Continuing with the agenda of continuous improvement in the management of the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS), the Ministry of Health carried out, between November 17th and 18th, the second on-site technical visit to hospitals of excellence that are part of the program.

The program had the participation of Hospital Sírio-Libanês (HSL) and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (HIAE), who presented their installed capacity, as well as the Proadi-SUS project management office. The last visit will take place at the end of November, at Hospital Moinhos de Vento.

In addition to monitoring the projects being carried out by the hospitals, Pasta’s technical team got to know the management model of the institutions’ project offices.

“The visits have enabled a very fruitful exchange of experiences and knowledge to improve the management of Proadi-SUS. Our intention is to undertake best practices and disseminate the project management culture so that it can contribute to the improvement and strengthening of the SUS”, highlighted the general coordinator of the program, Max Nóbrega.

Proadi-SUS

Proadi-SUS is funded with tax immunity resources granted to health entities of recognized excellence (Esre) for the development of projects to support the strengthening of the SUS. The program runs in three-year cycles and currently has more than BRL 2 billion in investments to be carried out by the end of 2023.

In all, six hospitals are part of the program by carrying out projects that allow the transfer, development and appropriation of techniques and new knowledge and practices in research, training of human resources and incorporation of management techniques and operations in health services .

Learn a little about the performance of the hospitals that participated in the visit:

Syrian-Lebanese Hospital (HSL)

The institution has participated in Proadi-SUS since the beginning of the first three-year period, in 2009, and is currently developing 18 projects under the program worth R$ 508.7 million, most of which are aimed at developing techniques for operating management in health services and research of public health interest.

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (HIAE)

His office has 40 projects through Proadi-SUS with investments of around R$ 792.9 million and, like HSL, the main areas of activity addressed by the projects are in the area of ​​development of management operation techniques in health services and research of public health interest, in addition to participating in the program since the first triennium.

Tatiany Volker Boldrini

Ministry of Health