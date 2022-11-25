Covid-19 vaccines available at health centers remain effective against the disease — Português (Brasil)

Reinforcement doses of Covid-19 vaccines remain fundamental in combating the disease. Studies show that this strategy increases the immune response and increases protection against severe cases and deaths from the coronavirus by more than five times. The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the vaccines available at vaccination centers are still effective against severe forms of the disease. The complete vaccination schedule, including booster doses, is essential so that vaccination actions can continue in 2023.

This Tuesday (22), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the temporary and emergency use of two bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 from the company Pfizer (Comirnaty). Approved immunizers are for use as a booster dose in the population from 12 years of age. Bivalent vaccines offer protection against more than one strain of the virus.

The Ministry of Health will request the schedule for sending the batches with the new immunizers to the laboratory, given that the portfolio’s current contract with suppliers includes the delivery of vaccines with updated strains.

no booster

More than 77 million Brazilians have not yet returned to the posts to receive the first booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines, according to data from the National Immunization Program (PNI) this Thursday (24). Already 24 million people could have received the second booster dose against the disease, but have not yet been vaccinated. Immunizers are available at more than 38,000 vaccination centers across Brazil.

The first booster dose, recommended for people over 12 years of age, should be given four months after the second or single dose. The second booster dose, at the moment, is recommended by the Ministry of Health for the population over 40 years of age and health workers, regardless of age.

Recommended vaccines for booster shots are from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen – these can be used for people 18 years of age or older. For adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, the Pfizer vaccine should preferably be used. If it is not available, the Coronavac vaccine can be used in the booster dose.

For those who started the vaccination schedule with a single dose of Janssen, the recommendation is as follows: three boosters for people aged 40 years or older; and two boosters for people aged 18 to 39 years. The first booster is applied two months after the beginning of the cycle; and the others must comply with the four-month interval. The orientation is that AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines are also used for booster doses.

The recommendations of the Ministry of Health were made based on studies that demonstrate that the immunogenicity after application of heterologous booster doses, with a different combination of vaccines against Covid-19, was adequate and superior to schemes without booster doses.

Marco Guimaraes

Ministry of Health