Blood Donors Help Save Lives — Português (Brasil)

All over Brazil, anonymous heroes guarantee the essential stock for emergency care, carrying out major surgeries and treating people with chronic conditions, such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia, in addition to various oncological diseases that often require transfusion. This Friday (25), National Blood Donor Day is celebrated and this date aims to thank volunteers for the solidarity act of donating and to raise awareness of the importance of regular donation.

There is no substitute for blood and, in Brazil, 14 out of every thousand inhabitants are donors in the Unified Health System (SUS). According to the General Coordinator of Blood and Blood Products, Fabiano Romanholo, from the Department of Specialized Health Care of the Ministry of Health (SAES/MS), the date is a moment of recognition. “We want to thank blood donors for the great and valuable act of solidarity. It is an act of love that saves lives. We want to say our congratulations and thank you very much!”, he emphasizes.

In the week of November 25th, hemotherapy services across the country are also mobilized to carry out celebrations and local campaigns to strengthen blood donation.

chain of good

Blood performs vital functions, such as transporting oxygen to every part of the body, defending the body against infections and acting in clotting and healing. The amount withdrawn does not affect the health of the volunteers, as recovery occurs quickly. An adult person has an average of five liters of blood and in a donation, a maximum of 450ml is collected. The interval between one donation and another is at least four months.

The collected material is separated into different components, such as red blood cells, platelets and plasma. In this way, it is possible to benefit more than one person with just one unit collected. Components are distributed to hospitals to handle emergency cases and inpatients. As the material used during collection is all disposable, it is a safe procedure.

The donation is 100% voluntary and benefits anyone, regardless of parentage. Periodically, the Ministry of Health warns about the importance of collaborating regularly to keep stocks supplied and not just on specific dates.

Some basic criteria for blood donation:

Be between 16 and 69 years old, provided that the first donation was made up to 60 years old (under 18 years old must have formal consent from the legal guardian);

People aged between 60 and 69 can only donate blood if they have already done so before the age of 60;

Present an identification document with a photo, issued by an official body, such as an identity card, national driver’s license, work permit, passport, national foreigner registration, reservist certificate and professional card issued by class. digital documents with photo are also accepted;

Weigh at least 50 kg;

Have slept at least six hours in the last 24 hours;

Being fed;

Avoid fatty foods in the three hours prior to blood donation. If it is after lunch, wait two hours.

Some temporary impediments to donation:

If you have the flu, cold and fever, wait 15 days after the symptoms disappear;

If you are pregnant;

Having undergone endoscopic exams/procedures in the last six months;

Situations in which there is a greater risk of acquiring sexually transmitted diseases: wait 12 months;

Having experienced a case of hepatitis after the age of 11;

Clinical or laboratory evidence of the following bloodborne diseases: hepatitis B and C, AIDS (HIV virus), diseases associated with the HTLV I and II virus and Chagas disease;

Injecting illicit drug use.

Juliana Oliveira

Ministry of Health