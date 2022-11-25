Good Practices Portal offers professional training at different levels of the SUS and has 4 million users — CMIO(Brazil)

The universality of access to health services in an integral way is one of the principles of the Unified Health System (SUS). The Good Practices Portal of the Fernandes Figueira National Institute for Women, Children and Adolescents’ Health (IFF/Fiocruz), linked to the Ministry of Health, aims to generate and disseminate knowledge for the implementation of health policies and programs. Since its inception, the portal has had 4 million users, with approximately 300,000 monthly accesses from countries such as Brazil, Portugal, Mozambique and Angola.

The space has lectures, news, library, research, among other resources. In 2022 alone, 52 meetings were held with specialists nationwide. Systematized content is available in different formats, such as slideshows and videos.

The platform aims to be a space for interaction and collective construction of knowledge, presenting actions of reference care, teaching, research and support for the formulation of public policies. The material serves to guide continuing education and professional training activities at different levels of the SUS.

Among the contents addressed in the portal is the “Synthesis Scheme of Neonatal Care”, which presents the line of comprehensive care for high-risk newborns and their families. Based on the major priority areas for neonatal care, the ESCN, in addition to guiding the organization of content, registers the platform’s commitment to elements that qualify care and enable better results for newborns in risk situations, as is the case of preterm infants.

Each content is divided by themes, such as:

Attention to birth;

Respiratory support;

Nutrition, growth and development;

family welcome,

Relevant conditions for neonatal care;

Management of pain and stress;

Infection prevention and management;

Neuroprotection;

Unique care;

Patient safety;

Care management;

Networking.

The Good Practices Portal is supported by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), the Brazilian Association of Midwives and Obstetric Nurses (Abenfo), the Brazilian Society of Pediatric Nurses (Sobep ), the Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine (SBMFC) and the Brazilian Association of Family and Community Nursing (Abefaco).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health