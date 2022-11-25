At the 51st Meeting of Ministers of Health of Mercosur, Queiroga highlights Brazil’s efforts to vaccinate against poliomyelitis

This Friday (25), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated in the 51st Meeting of Ministers of Health of Mercosur. The meeting of health authorities takes place in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay. In his speech, the Brazilian manager highlighted Brazil‘s actions in combating the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 and the current effort to expand vaccination coverage against polio.

Between August and September 2022, the Ministry of Health promoted the National Vaccination Campaign against polio throughout Brazil. More than 72% of children between one year and five years of age, the campaign’s target audience, were vaccinated against the disease. Coverage was below the target of immunizing 95% of children in this age group. Amapá and Paraíba were the federative units that have already met the goal established by the Ministry of Health. Even after the campaign, the doses are still available, and the Federal Government continues to make every effort to increase vaccination coverage against the disease.

“Vaccination coverage has undoubtedly dropped, not only in Brazil, but all over the world. We have been running advertising campaigns alerting the population about this disease and the need for fathers, mothers and grandparents to take their children to a vaccination center. Vaccines are available in more than 38,000 vaccination rooms. Therefore, we count on the awareness of Brazilians about this initiative”, said the minister.

Still during his speech, the minister highlighted Brazil‘s confrontation in the fight against Covid-19. He also informed of the approval for emergency use of bivalent vaccines, which protect against the original virus of the disease and the Ômicron variant, which will be another weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

“Without a doubt, we have overcome the biggest challenge in world health, the Covid-19 pandemic, which since 2020 has created a series of problems for the lives of each one of us. It was, or still is, a time of much learning. And this emergency showed that we need to strengthen our health systems and the response of the health industrial complex”, he said.

For vaccination against Covid-19, Brazil has distributed more than 550 million vaccine doses to all states. Of these, 492 million were applied, of which 180 million were first doses, 169 million were second doses, 101 million were first booster doses and 42 million were second booster doses.

The Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of Brazilians completing the vaccination schedule against the disease. About 77 million people missed the first booster dose and 24 million could have already received the second booster dose.

Fernando Brito

Ministry of Health