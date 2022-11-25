Cardiovascular Health Strategy completes one year and guides prevention — Português (Brasil)

Cardiovascular diseases are present in at least 6.12% of the Brazilian population. In November, the Ministry of Health celebrates one year since the institution of the Cardiovascular Health Strategy (ESC) in the Unified Health System (SUS). With the aim of qualifying comprehensive care for people with conditions considered risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as systemic arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus, the CVS also provides for stimulation in adherence to treatment and the consequent reduction of complications.

Every year, thousands of people die from these diseases, which are the main cause of death in Brazil. In 1990, heart and/or blood vessel problems caused more than 269,000 people to die, a number that rose to more than 397,000 in 2019. According to the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS/MS), this increase would be related to the ageing population.

In the same year of 2019, 83% of deaths from cardiovascular diseases in Brazil were attributed to risk factors. Systemic arterial hypertension is the most frequent, in addition to other factors, such as nutritionally inadequate diet, high blood sugar levels — hyperglycemia — and high body mass index — BMI.

Given this impact, awareness actions, such as the Cardiovascular Health Strategy, are essential for society to be aware of the risk factors responsible for heart health complications.

Hypertension

Systemic arterial hypertension is a non-transmissible chronic disease, known by the famous “14 by 9” measurement. Technically speaking, it is the high and persistent level of systolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 140 mmHg and/or diastolic greater than or equal to 90 mmHg. Data from the National Health Survey indicate that hypertension affects almost 24% of adults aged 18 or over, a rate that corresponds to more than 38 million Brazilians.

Treatment to control hypertension includes non-pharmacological actions, such as physical activity, proper and healthy eating, as well as avoiding the use of tobacco products and the consumption of alcoholic beverages. It also includes a drug approach, which must be accompanied by a professional at the Basic Health Unit.

Because it is a disease that often has no symptoms, hypertension can evolve and cause damage to various organs, such as the kidneys, brain and heart. Screening is an important tool for early detection and diagnosis. The Ministry of Health recommends regular checkups for:

Persons aged 18 years or older;

People at any age with risk factors for high blood pressure, such as obesity and diabetes.

In Primary Health Care, the care of people with hypertension includes:

Health promotion and prevention actions;

Access to free diagnosis and medication;

Health education actions;

Consultations for follow-up and monitoring of blood pressure levels (blood pressure measurement) at least every six months.

Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus has as its main characteristic the high levels of glycemia (type of sugar), resulting from deficiency in the production or action of insulin. The Hospital Information System (SIH) recorded, in 2021, more than 129,000 hospitalizations in the SUS due to this condition.

If compared to systemic arterial hypertension, diabetes is less prevalent in the population, affecting 7.7% of adults over 18 years of age. Despite this, it also significantly impacts people’s health, as it is capable of causing micro and macrovascular complications, that is, nephropathy (kidney diseases), neuropathies (nerve diseases), retinopathies (ocular retina problems), coronary diseases (heart ), peripheral arterial diseases (blood circulation), cerebrovascular diseases (such as thrombosis or embolism) and heart failure.

Screening is essential to identify early-stage diabetes, enable early treatment and reduce the risk of complications and the number of deaths. The Ministry of Health reinforces tracking for:

Persons aged 45 years or older;

People at any age who are overweight/obese and have risk factors for type 2 diabetes, such as physical inactivity, first-degree family history, history of cardiovascular disease, among others;

People at any age who have the classic signs and symptoms of type 2 diabetes, such as polyuria, polydipsia, weight loss and polyphagia, or the less specific, but worthy of attention, such as fatigue/weakness, blurred vision, vulvar or skin itching.

In Primary Health Care, the care of people with diabetes includes:

Actions to promote health and prevent risk factors;

Access to diagnosis and free medication;

Health education actions;

Consultations for follow-up and monitoring of glycemic levels at least every 6 months.

Side dish

There is also a cardiovascular risk stratification test. It is an evaluation of clinical factors (blood pressure, smoking, body mass index, diabetes and others), so that the risk of occurrence of cardiovascular events and diseases in a person can be identified, in a given time, usually ten years. That is, the objective is to guide the prevention of this type of disease.

Cardiovascular risk stratification can be performed in any Basic Health Unit, in all individuals aged between 40 and 74 years. The Ministry of Health recommends repeating the assessment annually.

To learn more about cardiovascular health, Click here.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health