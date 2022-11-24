Prenatal registration of the father/partner in e-SUS APS will be the subject of a webinar for health professionals on Monday (28) — CMIO(Brazil)

Next Monday (28), the Ministry of Health holds a webinar for managers and health professionals on the registration of the father/partner’s prenatal procedure in the e-SUS APS and the extraction of records from the Health Information for Primary Care (SISAB). Interested parties can follow from 9:30 am on the DATASUS YouTube channel.

The online event takes place through the Coordination of Men’s Health of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care and will address topics such as:

Step-by-step presentation of the procedure record;

e-SUS system: CDS and deepening in PEC;

Detailing of mandatory fields in SISAB;

The need to complete the individual care record;

Father/partner prenatal consultation;

Details of rapid HIV/AIDS and syphilis tests;

RAS (Simple Attendance Record) and RAC (Complete Attendance Record);

Extract data from SISAB.

After the presentation, a debate will be held with the participating public, who will be able to send questions via Youtube chat.

The aim of the father/partner’s prenatal care is to consciously and actively involve men in all actions aimed at reproductive planning and, at the same time, contribute to expanding access and acceptance of this population to health services, focusing on Primary Care.

For more information, visit the Partner Prenatal Guide for Healthcare Professionals.

Ministry of Health