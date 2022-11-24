Online event on antimicrobial resistance will start this Tuesday (22) — Português (Brasil)

Due to the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, the Ministry of Health is holding, this Tuesday (22) and Wednesday (23), starting at 3 pm, an online event with the theme “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together”. The objective is to discuss the rational use of medicines with professionals in the field of human, animal and environmental health, in addition to relevant actions and work to reduce the emergence and spread of drug-resistant organisms. Interested parties can follow the link http://webinar.aids.gov.br🇧🇷

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), antimicrobial resistance (ADR) occurs when microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites) undergo changes when exposed to antimicrobials (antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, antimalarials or anthelmintics , for example). ARM is a threat to humans, animals, plants and the environment and combating it is a global effort.

According to the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS), Brazil has relevant actions, such as the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Antimicrobial Resistance in the Single Health Scope🇧🇷 The General Coordination of Public Health Laboratories (SVS/MS) is responsible for ensuring that the capacity to treat and prevent infectious diseases is maintained with safe and effective drugs, which are of assured quality and used responsibly and are accessible to all who need.

The following participations are foreseen in the event program:

Rodrigo Rabelo, veterinarian and CEO Intensivet Saúde Digital, participates with the theme “Rational use of antimicrobials in dogs and cats”;

Luciana Sartori, veterinarian and coordinator of the Eucast Veterinary Subcommittee, participates with the theme “BRCast vet”;

Viviane Dias, infectologist and coordinator of the CCIH at Hospital Nossa Senhora das Graças, participates with the theme “’Stewardship’ of antimicrobials”;

Jônatas Cunha, biologist and doctor in molecular biology at UnB, participates with the theme “DAF/SCTIE actions in the fight against antimicrobial resistance”;

Vivyanne Santiago, veterinary doctor and technical consultant at the General Coordination of Zoonoses Surveillance (SVS/MS), participates with the theme “Implementation of an inter-institutional technical group of single health in Brazil”; and

Juliana Calabria, biologist, postdoctoral in environmental microbiology and postdoctoral in anaerobic digestion, participates with the theme “Environmental dimension of resistance to antimicrobials: the role of sewage treatment plants”.

In addition to the Health portfolio, representatives of PAHO/WHO, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) also participate in the opening of the webinar. and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health