Ministry of Health presents actions aimed at traditional populations at the UN Human Rights Council — Português (Brasil)

The United Nations (UN) Periodic Review of Brazil‘s human rights record was held for the fourth time, in Switzerland, from November 14 to 18. The record is reviewed by a working group of the UN Human Rights Council, which assesses the implementation of recommendations made in previous reviews. Brazil was also evaluated in 2008, 2012 and 2017.

This review is a unique process, involving a re-examination of the human rights record of all 193 UN member states. Reviewed countries are expected to describe the steps they have taken to implement the recommendations made during their previous reviews, which they have committed to follow up on, as well as highlight recent human rights developments in the country. The Brazilian delegation was made up of the Secretary of Primary Care, Raphael Câmara, by the director of the Department of Maternal and Child Health, Lana de Lourdes and headed by the Minister of State for Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto.

Brazil has ratified 16 of the 18 main human rights treaties, in addition to the Inter-American Convention against Racism, Racial Discrimination and Related Forms of Intolerance. The secretary of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS), highlighted how the challenges of the pandemic were faced by Brazil, resulting in an investment of more than R$ 100 billion and vaccination coverage above 80%.

In order to strengthen Primary Care, MS increased the area’s budget, which in 2018 was R$ 18 billion to R$ 26 billion in 2022, in addition to the more than 52,000 Family Health teams that provide 80% coverage in All country. Another outstanding action is the fight against inequality in the SUS, strengthened through the National Policy for the Comprehensive Health of the Black Population and also through the process of updating the SUS management system regarding race/color.

In addition, an amount of approximately R$ 500 million was invested, within three ordinances, focused on specific populations, among them the riverside, black, quilombola, homeless, liberty-deprived populations, among many others in equity actions .

Ministry of Health