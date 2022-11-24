Saúde promotes webinar on cardiovascular risk stratification next Tuesday (29) — Português (Brasil)

Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in Brazil, which requires the qualification of health promotion, prevention and care actions for individuals with conditions considered at risk. To help identify factors that predispose to heart disease in a timely manner, the webinar “Stratification of Cardiovascular Risk in Primary Health Care (PHC)” will be held next Tuesday (29), starting at 10 am.

“There are still doubts on the part of health professionals regarding this stage and the conduct of care for people with risk factors for cardiovascular diseases”, explains the general coordinator of Chronic Diseases in the APS (SAPS/MS), Patrícia Izetti. “The objectives of the online meeting are to discuss the importance of this risk stratification in the first level of care of the Unified Health System (SUS), to present a support tool and to offer guidance, in order to encourage prevention”, she defends.

Among the speakers are coordinator Patrícia Izetti, collaborators Luiza Callado and Glauciene Leister (CGDCRO/MS) and prof. Dr. Luísa Brant (UFMG). The public will be able to ask questions through the chat on the DATASUS YouTube channel. The transmission will be recorded.

Service

Webinar: Stratification of Cardiovascular Risk in Primary Health Care.

When: 11/29/2022 (Tuesday).

Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Where to watch: DATASUS channel on Youtube.

