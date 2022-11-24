This Friday’s WebRebrats (25) addresses the application of the ATS by the health departments — CMIO(Brazil)

This Friday (25), from 3 pm to 5 pm, the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats) will hold another edition of WebRebrats. The theme is the application of the ATS by the health departments, a conversation that will be mediated by the technical advisor of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Heber Dobis.

The technical consultant for projects, Aline Cunha, from the Moinhos de Vento Hospital (HMV), in Porto Alegre (RS), and the pharmacist Kelli Nakata, who will represent the State Health Department of Mato Grosso (SES-MT) were invited to this edition. ). On the occasion, Aline will present the results of the situational diagnosis carried out by HMV as part of the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi), in partnership with Conass, and Kelli will detail how the state department has acted on the subject.

The network is a strategy to enable the elaboration and dissemination of priority HTA studies for the Brazilian health system, contributing to training and continuing education in the area.

The event will be broadcast live on the Microsoft Teams platform.

Meet the speakers:

He was technically responsible, at the municipal level, for the execution of local pharmaceutical assistance policies. He served as coordinator of the high-cost drug pharmacy for the Paraná State Health Department. He developed activities with the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance of the Ministry of Health, where he acted as general coordinator of the monitoring area.

He is currently a technical advisor at the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), where he coordinates the Technical Chamber of Pharmaceutical Assistance and collaborates in advising the Executive Secretariat of the Council, the board of directors and the assembly of secretaries in the discussion and formulation of public policies. He holds a degree in Pharmacy from Universidade Positivo (Curitiba-PR), with an MBA in Economics and Health Technology Assessment. He is a Master’s student in Health Technology Assessment.

Graduated in Pharmacy/Biochemistry from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), Specialist in Pharmacology from the Brazilian Center for Systemic Studies (CBES), Master in Molecular and Cellular Biology from PUCRS, PhD in Biochemistry from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul Sul (UFRGS) and postdoctoral fellow at the Pediatrics and Child Health Program at PUC-RS. She was a visiting professor at the Pediatrics and Child Health Program at PUC-RS and a substitute professor at the Federal Institute of Rio Grande do Sul (IFRS). Currently, she is Technical Consultant for Projects II at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, leading the ATS Educação project by Proadi-SUS. She is president of the Internal Biosafety Commission at Hospital Moinhos de Vento and coordinator of the Health Technology Assessment Center (NATS) at the same institution.

Pharmacist-biochemistry, Master in Collective Health with concentration in ATS, MBA in Economics and ATS. She serves as chair of the NATS/SES-MT of the Mato Grosso State Health Secretariat.

