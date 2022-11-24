Health offers free courses that help fight dengue — English (Brazil)

In favor of combating dengue, the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Work Management and Health Education of the Ministry of Health (SGTES/MS), offers two free courses that have already trained more than 4,700 professionals in the health. To participate, simply access the teaching platforms and enroll. It is not necessary to go through the selection process.

Dengue: Clinical Cases for Management Update

Carried out in partnership with the Health Surveillance Secretariats, the offer is aimed preferably at higher-level health professionals who work in Primary Care. With a workload of 10 class hours, the objective of the course is to update professionals on the diagnosis and treatment of dengue, according to the current recommendations of the Ministry of Health. The focus of the content is practical, based on the analysis of clinical cases. Qualification continues with registrations open until the 17th of December next, on the UNA-SUS platform.

Emerging Diseases (Dengue, Zika Virus, Chikungunya and others)

Available on the AVASUS platform, classes are held in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, with a workload of 30 class hours and are intended for professionals from Family Health teams. The training addresses the management of these emerging diseases in Primary Health Care (PHC), through four units that discuss aspects ranging from epidemiology, clinical manifestations, clinical management and the organization of the work process in the PHC.

Ministry of Health