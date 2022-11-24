Saúde launches thematic glossary on monitoring and evaluation — CMIO(Brazil)

The Department of Monitoring, Evaluation and Dissemination of Data and Strategic Information in Health (SE/MS) launched the Thematic Glossary: ​​Monitoring and Evaluation.

The publication is part of the Health Terminology Project, which enables the alignment of literary, documentary and normative production at the federal level of the SUS.

The book is part of the “Thematic Glossaries” series and aims to normalize, describe, represent and disseminate the specialized terminology used in scientific, technological and technical knowledge in the areas of the Ministry of Health and related entities.

With accessible technical language, the publication is an instrument that seeks to facilitate the learning of knowledge and favor internal and external communication, purposes of knowledge management. The document brings together the main terms used in the language of the field of action in the technical area of ​​health, as well as some related to information management when applied in the context of monitoring and evaluation.

The project, which has terminologies in Spanish, CMIOand English, was also developed with the purpose of helping professionals with the translation of documents, participation in events abroad and preparation of lectures in a foreign language. It was coordinated by the Executive Secretariat and jointly elaborated by a multidisciplinary team of professionals working in the various MS secretariats.

In all, 222 entries were examined and validated by the Consultative Committee for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Unified Health System (CCMA-SUS) and may be changed as new knowledge regarding the use of entries emerges.

Ministry of Health