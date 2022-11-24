Health of the Black Population is the subject of the Thematic Bulletin of the Library of the Ministry of Health — CMIO(Brazil)

In the month of Black Consciousness, the Ministry of Health launched a new edition of the thematic bulletin, this time with the theme Health of the Black Population🇧🇷

The publication focuses on the health specificities of the black population, since genetic, social and environmental factors cause a greater risk for this segment of the population to develop certain illnesses.

Containing several important pieces of information, this edition of the bulletin also has access links to the main publications of the Ministry of Health on the subject.

Ministry of Health