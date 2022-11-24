INCA estimates 704,000 new cases of cancer annually by 2025 — Português (Brasil)

The most recent trend survey of the evolution of types of cancer in the country, prepared by the National Cancer Institute (INCA), of the Ministry of Health, warns of a scenario of 704,000 new cases annually between 2023 and 2025. 2023 – Cancer Incidence in Brazil were presented this Wednesday (23), during one of the activities that precede the National Day to Combat Cancer, on November 27.

The calculation is based on new cases, from the Population-Based Cancer Registries (RCBP), and on the number of deaths from the Mortality Information System (SIM). The study reveals the main regions most affected and the associated types. In projections for the next three years, 70% of cases are expected for the South and Southeast regions. Breast cancer in women, prostate cancer in men and colon and rectum cancer are the three most frequent types in these two regions, followed by the North and Northeast and, lastly, the Midwest.

Occurrences were estimated for the 19 most frequent types of cancer and two more were included: pancreas and liver. “The estimate is the main public health planning and management tool in the oncology area, providing the necessary information for the elaboration of public health policies”, stresses Ana Cristina Pinho, general director of INCA.

Prevention

Sedentary lifestyle, diet and life habits help compose the geographical distribution of cancer, as well as sociocultural aspects and regional and income distribution differences. The Ministry of Health maintains a strategy to reduce the risks of having the disease. Through Primary Health Care (PHC), the objective is to provide guidance on exposure to risk factors and awareness of a healthier way of life.

In addition, secondary prevention through early diagnosis is adopted to treat premalignant conditions (eg, lesion caused by the HPV virus or polyps in the bowel walls) or early asymptomatic cancers.

Here are some tips to prevent cancer:

Do not smoke;

Adopt a healthy diet;

Maintain adequate body weight;

Practicing physical activities;

Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages;

Avoid consumption of processed meat;

Avoid exposure to the sun between 10am and 4pm.

Juliana Oliveira

Ministry of Health