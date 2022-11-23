Ministry of Health warns of prematurity prevention — CMIO(Brazil)

In the month of prematurity, the Ministry of Health reinforces actions to prevent this issue, which affects more than 340,000 births per year in Brazil, the equivalent of six cases every ten minutes. This Tuesday (22nd), initiatives aimed at caring for pregnant women and newborns in the SUS were presented, with the aim of qualifying the care model and reducing premature birth and infant mortality rates in the country.

With the slogan “ensure skin-to-skin contact with parents from the moment of birth”, this year’s campaign emphasizes the importance of awareness. “Skin-to-skin contact brings countless benefits. For women, it reduces the risk of postpartum depression. For the baby, it allows processes of growth and interaction with the world to evolve. This is how a mother establishes mental health foundations for her child”, explained Lana de Lourdes Lima, director of the Department of Maternal and Child Health.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, declared that Brazil has a great technological frontier. “These new technologies must be incorporated into the health system. Fetal medicine, for example, is an extraordinary advance. Children can be operated on while still in the mother’s womb. It was with innovations like this that we put telehealth in the SUS”, he exemplified.

The prevention of prematurity begins even before pregnancy, with family planning, followed by adequate prenatal care, a safe, quality and humanized delivery, without impact on the health of the woman and the newborn. The SUS offers all this care, reception and follow-up. Babies born before 37 weeks of gestation are considered premature or preterm.

Mariana de Carvalho, mother of babies Matias and Téo, who were born prematurely at 30 weeks of gestation, highlighted the importance of care for maternal and child health. “I can only thank each health initiative. Today my children are fine, thanks to the team and professionals who were mothers and fathers of my babies when I couldn’t be there”.

The National Policy for Integral Attention to Children’s Health (PNAISC) aims to promote and protect children’s health, through comprehensive care and attention from pregnancy to nine years of age, with special attention to early childhood and to populations of greater vulnerability, with the aim of promoting healthy growth and development and reducing illness and death.

Socorro Gross, representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), highlighted the need for services like these for child development. “We are united to bring children into the world healthy and, in case of prematurity, that they have the opportunity to live and develop with all the potential that a child needs”, she defended.

Through the PNAISC, the Ministry of Health has been developing several actions aimed at newborn care:

Mother and Child Network (RAMI)

Rami is a strategy to achieve the commitment assumed by Brazil and 192 other countries by 2030. The goal is to reduce the neonatal infant mortality rate to 5 per 1000,000 live births and the infant mortality rate to 8 per 1,000 live births; with regard to maternal mortality, having equal to or less than 30 deaths of pregnant women per 100,000 live births.

Since the creation of RAMI, the Ministry of Health has already invested approximately R$ 1.5 billion in these actions. The proposal has the following objectives:

a) Implement a safe, quality and humanized health care model;

b) Ensuring comprehensive care with a focus on resolving primary care and specialized outpatient and hospital care;

c) Reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality.

It is a model aimed at qualified and humanized care, which promotes skin-to-skin contact between newborns and parents and favors the baby’s bond with parents and family.

The QualiNEO Strategy is a systematic clinical practice of neonatal care, created to qualify newborn care in maternity hospitals, reinforcing the perspective of network care and the integration of the Ministry of Health‘s strategies. It promotes the qualification of care in the neonatal unit and the organization of the care network covered by the pregnant woman and the newborn. About 80 maternity hospitals across the country have already joined the actions of this initiative. It is estimated that more than 38 thousand newborns, hospitalized in neonatal units across the country from January 2021 to June 2022, have benefited from these strategies.

Breastfeeding Policy

The breastfeeding policy aims to promote protection, promotion and support for breastfeeding, as it ensures the rights of the child, provided for in the Federal Constitution and in the Statute of Children and Adolescents. Inside it are:

🇧🇷 Breastfeeding and Feeding Brazil Strategy

The Breastfeeding and Feeding Strategy Brazil (EAAB), launched in 2012, aims to qualify the work process of primary care professionals. The initiative encourages the promotion of breastfeeding and healthy eating for children under two years of age within the Unified Health System (SUS).

🇧🇷 Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI)

It is a strategy launched worldwide by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF with the aim of promoting, protecting and supporting breastfeeding in hospitals.

🇧🇷 Human Milk Bank Network (BLH)

The Human Milk Bank Network is a strategic action of the National Breastfeeding Policy which, in addition to collecting, processing and distributing human milk to premature and low birth weight babies, provides guidance and support for breastfeeding.

🇧🇷 Working Woman Who Breastfeeds

The action trains health professionals to be tutors in the subject to make company managers aware of the importance of maintaining breastfeeding for the health of children, women and society.

🇧🇷 Brazilian Standard for the Marketing of Food for Infants and Young Children, Nipples, Pacifiers and Bottles (NBCAL)

It is a set of norms that regulate the commercial promotion and labeling of foods and products intended for newborns and children up to three years of age, such as milk, baby food, pacifiers and bottles, and aims to ensure the appropriate use of these products so that there is no interference in the practice of breastfeeding.

Ministry of Health