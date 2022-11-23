More than 32 million RT-PCR tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 have already been distributed throughout Brazil — Português (Brasil)

To guarantee the diagnosis of Covid-19, the RT-PCR test is considered the gold standard in the Unified Health System (SUS) because it has high sensitivity (approximately 86%) and high specificity (above 95%). This means that the test is able to identify sick people among those with suspicious symptoms for the investigated disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 32.2 million RT-PCR reactions have been sent to all states and the Federal District. The methodology used identifies all variants of Covid-19.

Brazil has 27 Central Public Health Laboratories (Lacen), three national reference centers (NIC) and collaborating laboratories, capable of performing diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using the RT-PCR methodology in real time. The Ministry of Health is responsible for acquiring, distributing to states and monitoring inputs.

How it works

The respiratory secretion sample for RT-PCR is always collected by a healthcare professional. The diagnosis is made by molecular biology, which allows identifying the presence of genetic material (RNA) of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the collected sample. The test can be performed by any symptomatic person.

Collection should take place as early as possible, when the patient with flu-like syndrome (GS) or severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is in the acute phase of the infection, that is, up to the 8th day after the onset of symptoms. For critically ill hospitalized patients, the collection can be performed up to the 14th day of the onset of symptoms.

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, olfactory/gustatory losses and body aches. Severe signs are considered: shortness of breath, low levels of oxygen saturation, cyanosis, lethargy, mental confusion and signs of dehydration.

Genetic sequencing

Surveillance of respiratory viruses is routine in the SUS. For over 20 years, a proportion of the samples collected have been destined for genetic sequencing or differential diagnosis. According to information from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, through this sequencing it is possible to understand the history of a virus, detect variants, establish where it passed, discuss action programs and update vaccines.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the exams continued to be carried out by reference centers: Fiocruz, Instituto Adolfo Lutz (IAL) and Instituto Evandro Chagas (IEC), all linked to the Ministry of Health. The Lacens also perform sequencing.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health