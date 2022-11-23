Brazil has 340 health institutions with the quality seal “Iniciativa Hospital Amigo da Criança” — Português (Brasil)

The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) aims to promote, protect and support breastfeeding in maternity wards. It was incorporated by the Ministry of Health as a priority action in 1992 and since then it has trained professionals, carried out assessments and encouraged the hospital network to accredit new establishments. There are already more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly Hospitals around the world and at least 340 in Brazil.

For a hospital to qualify as an BFHI, it must meet the following criteria:

guarantee the 10 steps to successful breastfeeding established by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organization (WHO);

established by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the World Health Organization (WHO); Have a written breastfeeding policy that is routinely communicated to all health care staff;

Train the health care team in the practices necessary to implement this policy;

Inform pregnant women about the benefits and management of breastfeeding;

Help mothers to initiate breastfeeding within the first half hour after birth;

Show mothers how to breastfeed and how to maintain lactation, even if they are separated from their children;

Do not offer newborns drinks or food other than breast milk, unless medically indicated;

Practice rooming-in: allow mothers and newborns to remain together 24 hours a day;

Encourage breastfeeding on demand;

Do not offer artificial teats or pacifiers to breastfed children;

Promoting the formation of breastfeeding support groups and referring mothers to these groups upon discharge from the maternity ward;

Comply with Woman-Friendly Care (CAM);

Ensure the permanence of the mother and father with the newborn 24 hours a day and free access to both or, in their absence, to the legal guardian, and the health establishment must have written rules and routines in this regard, which are routinely transmitted to entire health care team;

Comply with Decree No. 9,579 of November 22, 2018, which regulates Law No. 11,265, of January 3, 2006, and the Brazilian Standard for the Marketing of Food for Infants and Children in Early Childhood (NBCAL).

Among the ten steps for successful breastfeeding, it is important to highlight step four: the baby must be put in skin-to-skin contact with the mother immediately after birth, for at least one hour, and encourage her to recognize when the child is ready to be breastfed, offering help if needed.

Among the specific responsibilities of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative at the national level are:

Coordinate and foster collaboration between ministries, creating a sustainable process for reassessments via, for example, financial or tax incentives;

Incorporate incentives for breastfeeding and complementary feeding into already operational actions;

Achieve established goals on infant and young child feeding.

The Baby-Friendly Hospitals are a reference in quality and humanization of care during all stages of pregnancy, delivery, birth and early neonatal period. Managers should support actions in permanent education with mothers and health professionals, not only in hospitals, but also in Basic Health Units.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health