Booster vaccination reduces chances of infection or hospitalization — Português (Brasil)

Scientific studies show that the body extends the immune response against the coronavirus through booster doses of the disease vaccine. Therefore, complementary immunization is fundamental for effective protection not only in the pandemic, but also in the face of other diseases, such as that caused by the flu virus.

Antibodies act as an army that is ready to face any invading agent in the body, such as viruses and bacteria, for example. Over time, however, the body’s “combatants” may end up decreasing the immune memory, compromising the task of defeating the infectious agent.

What will define the response induced by different vaccines – and whether they will need additional doses or not – is, mainly, the type of immunizer. In addition, a type capable of protecting against Covid-19 for life has not yet been discovered, as is the case with vaccines against measles, rubella, chickenpox and yellow fever.

Despite having different types of production technologies, in the case of viruses, as organisms tend to mutate, there is difficulty in establishing a definitive dose of immunization, as highlighted by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “It is necessary to apply the reinforcement so that the organism is prepared to defend itself also in the case of new variants. That’s why I ask people to go to the vaccination rooms, ”he says.

Reinforcement against Covid-19

The first booster dose for those who started the vaccination schedule with AstraZeneca, Pfizer or CoronaVac is recommended for people over 12 years of age and should be administered four months after the second application. The second, at the moment, is recommended by the Ministry of Health for the population over 40 years of age and health workers regardless of age and should be administered four months after the first booster dose.

For those who started the vaccination schedule with the single application of Janssen, the recommendation is a booster given two months after starting the vaccination schedule; and the other two that must comply with the four-month interval between one and the other. For the immunocompromised population aged 12 to 39 years, who started the vaccination schedule with AstraZeneca, Pfizer or CoronaVac, a booster dose is recommended four months after the additional one.

For immunocompromised individuals who started the vaccination schedule with Janssen, two booster applications are indicated after the additional dose, with an interval of four months between them. Recommended booster vaccines are those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen — these can be used for people aged 18 years or older. For adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, the Pfizer vaccine should preferably be used. If not available, the CoronaVac vaccine can be used in the booster dose.

Data from the National Immunization Program (PNI) show that 69 million people are in arrears with their first complementary dose. The Ministry of Health points out that studies have been carried out that demonstrate that immunogenicity — the body’s ability to respond — after the application of alternate immunization boosters is adequate. With that, look for a vaccination unit to maintain protection against Covid-19, according to your age.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health