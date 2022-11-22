Congenital heart disease affects around 30,000 children per year in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

Congenital heart defects are a set of malformations in the structure or function of the heart that arise during fetal development. This condition is among the malformations that most kill in childhood and still remains as the third cause of death in the neonatal period (28 days after delivery). Out of every 1,000 babies, 10 are born with some type of condition. Per year, according to the Ministry of Health, around 30 thousand children are born with the problem in Brazil and approximately 40% will need surgery in the first year, which represents 12 thousand patients.

Classified as mild, moderate and severe, occurrences can have different developments. In the case of mild ones, an evolution that results in the resolution of the condition is possible, as occurs in interventricular communication (IVC), the most common heart disease in the world. Cases occur during the fetal period and, in up to 80% of the time, this undue communication tends to be “closed” naturally during pregnancy or up to two years of age.

The moderate classification involves drug treatments that must be treated, avoiding the severe types that need to be resolved with specific treatments, such as cyanotic heart diseases. These are characterized by the lack of correct oxygenation, in which the child can even turn purple and with the potential to cause health complications. Early diagnosis and adequate treatment are essential for prevention.

Risk factors

There are risk factors for congenital heart disease, however, statistics show that 90% of the incidence in children occurs during pregnancy, with no proven risk factor. The recommendation is to avoid the main causes for all malformations: smoking, alcoholism and use of certain medications. In addition, it is important to know if there is a history of the disease in the family (especially when it involves a mother, father or brother/sister).

Other risk factors include maternal conditions such as diabetes (mainly type 1), but also gestational diabetes, hypothyroidism, hypertension, lupus, infections such as rubella and syphilis.

warning signs

Sometimes, it is possible that the disease does not appear until later. Therefore, it is important to identify any symptoms and, if suspected, consult the pediatrician. Babies with heart disease may have purple fingertips and/or tongue, excessive tiredness during feedings, difficulty gaining weight, frequent irritability and crying without comfort.

In children, excessive tiredness is observed during the practice of physical activities, improper growth and weight gain, purple lips, paler skin after playing a lot, fast heart rate and fainting.

heart test

The Ministry of Health incorporated the pulse oximetry test, better known as the Little Heart Test, as part of neonatal screening throughout the Unified Health System (SUS). The exam is able to detect serious occurrences early and reduce the percentage of newborns who are discharged without the diagnosis of problems that can lead to death in the first month of life.

The exam is indicated to be performed in all newborns with more than 34 weeks of gestational age. Also, it’s important that it be done between 24 and 48 hours after delivery. This is because on the first day of life, some changes in the newborn’s body can disrupt the result. After the first 24 hours and up to the second day of life, the risk of error decreases significantly and it is considered safe for the diagnosis of critical cases.

Treatment

The treatment of congenital heart defects may include the use of medications and procedures such as catheterization and surgery. For some patients, the indication is a heart transplant, but this type of procedure is more difficult in babies.

It is worth noting that intervention soon after diagnosis is often necessary to improve the prognosis. Treatment can begin in the fetal stage, after an intrauterine diagnosis and continue throughout life. There are situations that, when treated in childhood, allow for development in a way that is very close to normality.

Reborn Program

The Renasce Program (National Cardiovascular Health Network Specialized in Congenital Heart Disease) seeks to qualify care and expand access to treatment for children. The Technical Advisory Commission (CTA-RENASCE) promotes workshops and debates that will help to consolidate a national line of care. Currently, there are 68 units authorized by the Ministry of Health to perform pediatric cardiovascular surgeries. The Unified Health System (SUS) offers all the necessary care to congenital heart disease. Prenatal care for pregnant women is carried out at the Basic Health Units (UBS) and at other points of care in the Cegonha Network.

When access to specialized follow-up is necessary, families are referred to specialized outpatient clinics, polyclinics and hospitals, so that babies and children undergo consultations with specialists and, if necessary, there is a referral for interventional and surgical procedures. .

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health