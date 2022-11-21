professionals summoned to tutor have until Thursday (17) to sign the Cover Letter — CMIO(Brazil)

Professionals classified and summoned for the vacancies of tutor in the last selection process of Médicos por Brasil must be aware of the deadlines of the process. By the end of 2022, at least 5 thousand doctors will be hired by the program.

In order to reach the goal of health professionals working in the most needy regions of the country, the Ministry of Health, through the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps), carried out, in October, a selection process with 2.5 thousand vacancies. Of these, 312 are for tutors, who must respect the following schedule:

Adapts will send, by e-mail, a Letter of Introduction to the summoned physician. This document must be presented later to the municipality manager.

With the Presentation Letter in hand, the medical tutor should take a printed copy for the municipality manager to sign and date.

24 hours after presentation

In possession of the letter signed by the manager, the medical tutor has 24 hours to insert the document into the system.

4th business day after sending the letter to the system

The medical tutor’s activities in the municipality will begin on the 4th business day after the letter is included in the system.

Career

Professionals classified as tutors in the selection process had until October 31 to choose the municipality where they would work. The first call for medical tutors was announced on November 4th.

Those who enter the tutor career, specializing in family and community medicine or medical clinic, are hired via CLT, with an initial salary of R$ 15,750, remuneration considered above the market average. There are benefits such as paid vacations, 13th salary, FGTS contribution and meal allowance, in addition to mentoring incentives (up to R$2,620), performance (R$1,400) and bonuses for remote areas (R$3,000). The maturity can reach up to R$ 22,770.

According to Adapts, at least 12 million people are already benefiting from medical care through the program across the country.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health