Scientific studies do not recommend prostate cancer screening — English (Brazil)

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) and the Ministry of Health do not recommend screening for prostate cancer. Scientific studies indicate that this practice may not bring benefit to men. The risks are incorrect results (false positives), which may indicate the presence of cancer, even if it is not, generating anxiety and stress, in addition to the need for new tests (such as biopsy), as well as the risk of overdiagnosis and treatment (overdiagnosis and overtreatment) and their possible complications.

The main strategy is early diagnosis, which aims to identify prostate cancer at the beginning, based on signs and symptoms. Men who wish to undergo routine examinations should be guided by the health professional about the risks and possible benefits. The decision must be shared.

The main suspicious signs and symptoms of prostate cancer are:

Difficulty urinating;

Delay in starting and finishing urinating;

Decreased stream of urine;

Need to urinate more often during the day or night;

Presence of blood in the urine.

Faced with any suspicious sign or symptom, men should immediately seek the health service to carry out the diagnostic investigation.

The prostate is a gland located below the bladder and surrounding the urethra, the channel that connects the bladder to the external orifice of the penis. Organ cancer is the most frequent type among men in Brazil, after non-melanoma skin cancer. It is recommended to adopt healthy habits, such as physical activity, not smoking and avoiding alcoholic beverages as a way to prevent cancer and other diseases that affect men.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health