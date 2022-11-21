Called scholarship professionals have until Monday (21) to submit hiring documents — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, through the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps), released the hiring schedule for professionals classified as fellows in the last selection process of the Doctors in Brazil Program.

By the end of 2022, at least 5 thousand doctors will be hired by the program. In order to reach the goal of health professionals working in the most needy regions of the country, the Pasta carried out, in October, a selection process with 2,500 vacancies. Of these, 2,188 were destined for scholarship holders.

Selected candidates must respect the following deadlines:

November 14th to 21st

The candidate must send the requested documentation, which will be validated by Adapts.

November 18th to 23rd

During this period, Adapts validates the documents sent by the scholarship holders.

November 21st to 24th

Adapts will send, by e-mail, a Letter of Introduction to the summoned physician. This document must be presented later to the municipality manager.

November 24th to 29th

With the Letter of Presentation in hand, the scholarship doctor must take a printed copy for the municipality manager to sign and date.

24 hours after presentation

In possession of the letter signed by the manager, the doctor has 24 hours to insert the document into the system.

4th business day after sending the letter to the system

The activities of the scholarship doctor in the municipality will start on the 4th working day after the letter is included in the system.

Career

Professionals classified as scholarship recipients in the selection process had until November 7 to choose the municipality where they would work. The first call for scholarship holders was released last Friday (11).

During the first two years in the Doctors for Brazil Program, professionals hired as fellows work in care and take a specialization course in family and community medicine to develop skills.

During the period, they receive a monthly training grant of R$ 15,000, with an additional R$ 3,000 bonus for remote locations (rural and intermediate remote locations) and an additional R$ 6,000 for Special Indigenous Health Districts.

According to Adapts, at least 12 million people are already benefiting from medical care through the program across the country.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health