Webinar will discuss notifications of work-related illnesses and injuries with Renast professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

To discuss notifications of work-related illnesses and injuries, the Ministry of Health will hold, on Tuesday (29), at 9 am, an online event with professionals, technicians and managers of the National Network for Integral Attention to Worker’s Health ( Renast), mainly those involved in health surveillance actions. Those interested can follow through the link webinar.aids.gov.br.

The webinar aims to disseminate data on notifiable diseases in the Notifiable Diseases Information System (Sinan), in addition to improving the notification of these diseases and the qualification of fields related to work. Sinan is a relevant instrument to assist in health planning, define intervention priorities and assess the impact of each one of them.

  • Roberta Freitas, technical consultant for the General Coordination of Worker’s Health (SVS/MS) participates with the theme “Notifications of work-related diseases and injuries”;

  • Anne Caroline Grudtner, full technologist of the General Coordination of Worker’s Health (SVS/MS) participates with the theme “Notification of specific cases of Diseases and Injuries related to Work (DART)”;

  • Cristiano Barreto, technical consultant for the General Coordination of Worker’s Health (SVS/MS) participates with the theme “Presentation of the interactive panel on epidemiological surveillance in workers’ health“.

The opening will be coordinated by Flávia Nogueira, general coordinator of Occupational Health Surveillance (SVS/MS). Moderation will be carried out by Karla Nicole de Oliveira, technical consultant for the General Coordination of Worker’s Health (SVS/MS).

Ministry of Health



