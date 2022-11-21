New Fiocruz kit detects malaria in blood bags — Português (Brasil)

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) has developed a new kit that includes malaria in the screening of blood bags in the Brazilian public blood network. The new generation of the Brazilian NAT kit maintains the identification of HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C targets and is being implemented.

According to Fiocruz, the novelty not only contributes to safer blood, but also increases the possibility of donations nationwide. With the kits called NAT Plus, the period of incapacity for donors who are in endemic areas drops from 12 months to one month.

The most common symptoms of malaria are: high fever; chills; tremors; sweating; headache, which can occur cyclically. In addition, there are cases in which, before these manifestations, patients may experience nausea, vomiting, tiredness and lack of appetite.

Severe malaria is characterized by one or more of the following signs and symptoms: prostration; altered consciousness; dyspnoea or hyperventilation; seizures; arterial hypotension or shock; hemorrhages; between others.

From 2011 until October of this year, all more than 30 million blood bags donated in Brazil‘s public network were tested with the Brazilian NAT kit, provided by the foundation. To date, Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz has delivered approximately 1,300 NAT Plus kit reactions.

Currently, Brazil has the objective of reducing cases of malaria by 90% by 2030. By 2035, the objective is to eliminate the disease throughout the country. In 2020, 140,974 cases were registered in the country, with a national reduction of 10.5% compared to 2019 and 27.5% compared to 2018.

Ministry of Health, with information from Fiocruz