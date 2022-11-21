Ministry of Health participates in the 57th Congress of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health participated in the 57th Congress of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (Medtrop), which took place from November 13 to 16 in Belém. The event, which marked the 60th anniversary of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT) and the return of face-to-face scientific events, was attended by more than three thousand researchers, students and health professionals.

During the opening ceremony, Cássio Peterka, director of the Department of Immunizations and Communicable Diseases (SVS/MS), highlighted that “our role is to guarantee quality health for all Brazilians. Therefore, we must work more and more to expand these actions. Partnerships between government, national and international entities and civil society are shown to be important facilitators of these works. We are here, gathered to discuss essential topics to strengthen the SUS and help build a more active surveillance”, he said.

The congress program was prepared by a large group of specialists and among current topics, subjects such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Monkeypox epidemic, arboviruses with emphasis on dengue, yellow fever and zika, HIV and HTLV, malaria , Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, tuberculosis, leprosy and vaccines are given special attention due to their epidemiological importance and impact on public health.

On the first day of the event, Medtrop discussed the epidemiological situation of Measles in the country, and representatives of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS) presented the action plan for interrupting the circulation of the virus.

The Ministry of Health is committed and articulating strategies to recover vaccination coverage and the resumption of active search in health services. Other topics were also discussed, such as vaccination coverage; surveillance of flu syndromes, in particular Covid-19; the VigiarSUS program; the dissemination of strengthening in epidemiology services and the strategy for eliminating vertical transmission of HIV, syphilis and viral hepatitis.

Aiming at planning the control and fight against arboviruses in Brazil in 2023, on the second day of the congress, the Ministry of Health presented the National Program for the Surveillance of Arboviruses (Proarbo), which has the support of researchers and specialists. Issues such as surveillance of respiratory viruses in the country; the concept of One Health; malaria; tuberculosis and zoonoses were widely discussed among the participants.

