National Meeting for Surveillance and Control of Arboviruses will be held between November 21st and 25th — CMIO(Brazil)

From the 21st to the 25th of November, the Ministry of Health will hold the “National Meeting on Surveillance and Control of Arboviruses and Update on Aedes aegypti Control Techniques”. The purpose is to analyze and discuss the current scenario of the epidemiological situation in Brazil, in addition to discussing new models of integrated management for fighting arboviruses.

Currently, dengue, chikungunya and zika are diseases caused by arboviruses transmitted by the mosquito vector Aedes aegypti. The increase in the transmission of arboviruses is the result of a series of factors, such as the susceptibility of the population to different types of arboviruses, the presence of the transmitting mosquito, socio-environmental vulnerability and the capacity of health services.

For the Director of the Department of Immunization and Communicable Diseases of the Ministry of Health (SVS/MS), Cássio Peterka, the meeting will serve to discuss and define new ways of fighting arboviruses. “The Ministry of Health has permanently invested in actions to fight the mosquito, committed itself to actions in response to the 2021/2022 epidemic period and discussed preparatory actions for the 2022/2023 seasonal period. fight against the mosquito together with states and municipalities for a more robust and integrated action,” he said.

The Secretariat for Health Surveillance (SVS/MS) periodically holds meetings with states and municipalities to guide activities and assess local scenarios and adapt strategies to combat the mosquito, according to the reality of each region, as well as publicity campaigns to alert the population about the dangers of the disease, especially during the peak season, such as summer.

Ministry of Health