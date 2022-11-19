Ministry of Health distributes 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to children between 3 and under 5 years old — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health started, this Friday (18), the distribution of one million doses of the Coronavac vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute, against Covid-19 throughout Brazil. This shipment is intended for children aged between three and under five throughout the country. The forecast is that this distribution to all states and the Federal District will be completed by the beginning of next week.

As with immunizers intended for all audiences, vaccines will be distributed equally and proportionally among all states of the federation, taking into account the population in this age group.

For children, the vaccination schedule with Coronavac is the same as for teenagers and adults. There are two doses with an interval of 28 days between them.

The Ministry of Health recommends the concomitant administration of vaccines against the coronavirus simultaneously with the other vaccines in the vaccination schedule or at any interval in the age group of 6 months of age or older.

So far, the Ministry of Health has distributed more than 519 million doses of vaccines from different manufacturers against Covid-19 throughout Brazil. Pasta reinforces the need for booster doses to increase protection against serious cases and deaths from Covid-19. More than 69 million Brazilians have not yet sought the first booster dose.

Find out the amount by state in this distribution:

Acre: 6,010

Alagoas: 17,400

Amapá: 5,400

Amazon: 27,250

Bahia: 70,930

Ceará: 40,820

Federal District: 14,510

Holy Spirit: 18,500

Goiás: 34,400

Maranhão: 43,620

Mato Grosso: 21,350

Mato Grosso do Sul: 15,320

Minas Gerais: 86,510

Pará: 51,100

Paraíba: 20,900

Paraná: 47,830

Pernambuco: 40,000

Piauí: 14,580

Rio de Janeiro: 72,800

Rio Grande do Norte: 16,140

Rio Grande do Sul: 46,310

Rondônia: 10,180

Roraima: 4,440

Santa Catarina: 34,040

São Paulo: 218,590

Sergipe: 10,940

Tocantins: 9,030

Jessica Gotlib

Ministry of Health