Ministry of Health distributes 1 million Covid-19 vaccines to children between 3 and under 5 years old — Português (Brasil)
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The Ministry of Health started, this Friday (18), the distribution of one million doses of the Coronavac vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute, against Covid-19 throughout Brazil. This shipment is intended for children aged between three and under five throughout the country. The forecast is that this distribution to all states and the Federal District will be completed by the beginning of next week.
As with immunizers intended for all audiences, vaccines will be distributed equally and proportionally among all states of the federation, taking into account the population in this age group.
For children, the vaccination schedule with Coronavac is the same as for teenagers and adults. There are two doses with an interval of 28 days between them.
The Ministry of Health recommends the concomitant administration of vaccines against the coronavirus simultaneously with the other vaccines in the vaccination schedule or at any interval in the age group of 6 months of age or older.
So far, the Ministry of Health has distributed more than 519 million doses of vaccines from different manufacturers against Covid-19 throughout Brazil. Pasta reinforces the need for booster doses to increase protection against serious cases and deaths from Covid-19. More than 69 million Brazilians have not yet sought the first booster dose.
Find out the amount by state in this distribution:
Acre: 6,010
Alagoas: 17,400
Amapá: 5,400
Amazon: 27,250
Bahia: 70,930
Ceará: 40,820
Federal District: 14,510
Holy Spirit: 18,500
Goiás: 34,400
Maranhão: 43,620
Mato Grosso: 21,350
Mato Grosso do Sul: 15,320
Minas Gerais: 86,510
Pará: 51,100
Paraíba: 20,900
Paraná: 47,830
Pernambuco: 40,000
Piauí: 14,580
Rio de Janeiro: 72,800
Rio Grande do Norte: 16,140
Rio Grande do Sul: 46,310
Rondônia: 10,180
Roraima: 4,440
Santa Catarina: 34,040
São Paulo: 218,590
Sergipe: 10,940
Tocantins: 9,030
Jessica Gotlib
Ministry of Health
Official content – Fact Check – Verified
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report