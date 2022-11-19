strategy offers assistance to newborns at risk — Português (Brasil)

Attention to the first years of life is important for all childhood age groups. With the aim of expanding and qualifying health services and reducing the mortality of newborns (neonates), including prematurity babies, the Ministry of Health developed the QualiNEO Strategy (EQN). The measure invests in technical support in a systematic and integrated way to priority maternity hospitals to qualify management and care practices as a way to reduce infant and newborn mortality.

QualiNEO addresses relevant issues regarding the best offer of neonatal care in maternity hospitals, such as: rational use of beds; neonatal transport; kangaroo method; Baby Friendly Hospital (IHAC) initiative; neonatal screenings; child’s book; strengthening of the network of milk banks and the integration of primary care with maternity.

Articulation

The strategy promotes the qualification of attention and reception in the neonatal unit, in addition to the organization of the care network covered by the pregnant woman and the newborn. Another important measure is the integration of the Ministry of Health‘s strategic programs aimed at qualifying neonatal care.

For this, three guiding axes of implementation are developed: strengthening the planning and management capacity of the health care network in the care of high-risk newborns; support for qualifying evidence-based clinical practices, with emphasis on proximal causes of neonatal mortality; and the monitoring and evaluation of care and clinical outcomes in neonatal care (individual record of each NB admitted to the neonatal unit).

At the same time, daily monitoring of neonatal care practices is carried out with the aim of dynamically and permanently correcting courses.

Scenario

Worldwide, about 15 million babies experience premature birth every year. In Brazil, 340,000 babies are born ahead of schedule each year, the equivalent of six premature babies every 10 minutes. Data from the information systems of the Unified Health System (SUS) report that, in 2019, 11% of live births in Brazil were premature; in 2020, 11.31%; and, in 2021, 12.19%.

The Ministry of Health develops several actions aimed at neonatal care, qualifying the care model and reducing premature birth rates in the country. The objective is to intensify care for premature and/or low birth weight newborns who are hospitalized in Brazilian Neonatal Units.

Learn about the ten steps for neonatal care in health services:

1- Follow neonatal resuscitation guidelines and prevent hypothermia;

2- Make judicious use of medicines (amines, analgesics and sedatives);

3- Use CPAP from the delivery room and avoid intubating the newborn;

4- Practice the kangaroo method and integrate the family and the multidisciplinary team in individualized care;

5- Control the use of oxygen. Avoid hyperoxia;

6- Follow the patient safety standards in the care of the NB;

7- Feed the NB as early as possible and preferably with breast/human milk;

8- Use existing resources rationally and practice bed management;

9- Sanitize your hands and avoid unnecessary antibiotics;

10- Use the indicators of your neonatal unit as a source of improvement and learning for the team.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health