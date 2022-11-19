Participants of the 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health make progress in updating Pnaspi — Português (Brasil)

On Thursday (17), the fourth day of the 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health (6th CNSI), the approximately 2,000 participants – mostly indigenous delegates representing the 34 Special Health Districts for Indigenous Health – entered the final voting line to start updating the National Indigenous Health Policy (PNASPI). Among the highlights are funding for indigenous health, social control and infrastructure and sanitation.

Divided into 20 working groups, participants are in charge of validating or rejecting 258 consolidated proposals, which are divided into seven axes and 30 sub-axes. Before the beginning of each debate, there is a thematic table open to all participants with the presentation of the theme.

This Friday (18), the last day of the event, the working groups will be closed and the entire body of delegates converges on the plenary session to read and approve the motions and proposals to be included in the PNASPI update.

Erivelto Fernandes do Nascimento, Apurinã chief and president of the Forum of Presidents of District Councils for Indigenous Health (FPCONDISI), closely follows the evolution of indigenous health and participated in all stages of construction of the 6th CNSI. “We, indigenous people, played a leading role in the construction of the event. It is the first time that we put our reality in the guidelines of the Conference”, he said.

The National Indigenous Health Conferences are carried out by the Ministry of Health, however, the responsibility for the content and who benefits from the event are the original peoples of Brazil. For Erivelto, it is an opportunity to learn about public policies and rights.

The objective of the 6th CNSI and its participants is to approve concrete proposals for improvements in the PNASPI. At the end of the conference, the final version of the PNASPI draft will be sent to the Ministry of Health for consideration.

“We, at SESAI, are responsible for making this event happen, which is a space for ideas, cultural manifestations and approval of agendas of interest to indigenous peoples”, assured Reginaldo Ramos Machado, Special Secretary for Indigenous Health.

Opening

The 6th CNSI began on Monday (14th), with the presence of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “The 6th CNSI is an extremely important moment for discussing the real problems of Brazilian indigenous peoples and, therefore, it is necessary that proposals come out of here that can be converted into public policies capable of serving the more than 6 thousand villages that we have in Brazil” , highlighted.

On the same day, there was the Magna Conference, with the theme National Policy for Health Care for Indigenous Peoples (PNASPI): differentiated care, life and health in indigenous communities.

Speakers were indigenous leader Davi Kopenawa Yanomami; the general secretary of the 6th CNSI and professor at the Federal University of Pará, Uwira; professor and anthropologist Carmem Pankararu; researcher Elisa Urbano Ramos; the Truká teacher and leader, Yssô Truká; and the Guarani professor and anthropologist, Almires Martins Guarani.

Ministry of Health