Ministry of Health warns of early diagnosis — CMIO(Brazil)

High fever that starts abruptly, body aches, headache and the appearance of red spots on the body are characteristic of dengue. The period of the year with the highest transmission occurs in the rainiest months of each region, generally from November to May. Dengue can kill, so in cases of suspected disease it is essential to seek medical assistance. On the National Day to Combat Aedes aegypti, this Saturday (19), the Ministry of Health warns that early detection and access to adequate medical care reduce mortality rates.

All age groups are equally susceptible to the disease, but older people and those with chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, are at greater risk of developing serious cases and other complications that can lead to death. The dengue virus is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti, a daytime mosquito that multiplies in stagnant water deposits accumulated in backyards, inside houses, businesses and public spaces.

The accumulation of standing water contributes to the proliferation of the mosquito and, consequently, greater transmission of the disease. Mosquito eggs can survive for a year in the environment. Small reservoirs, such as a bottle cap, and large ones, such as a swimming pool, must be emptied of water or cleaned and protected to prevent the proliferation of Aedes.

Other symptoms that are a warning sign are malaise, lack of appetite and pain behind the eyes. However, the infection can be asymptomatic (without symptoms), or with mild signs. Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is a high fever, which usually lasts from 2 to 7 days. The severe form of the disease includes severe and continuous abdominal pain, persistent nausea, vomiting and bleeding from the mucous membranes.

In children, the onset of the disease may go unnoticed and the worsening, in general, is sudden, unlike what happens in adults, which is gradual, in which the alarm signs are more easily detected. In relation to pregnant women, there is a greater risk of miscarriage and low birth weight.

There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. When presenting symptoms, it is important to seek a health service for proper diagnosis and treatment, all offered in full and free of charge through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Dengue, in most mild cases, is cured spontaneously after 10 days. It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease, especially those that show a worsening of the condition, and seek assistance at the nearest health unit.

A person can have dengue up to four times in their lifetime. This is because it can be infected with four different serotypes of the virus. Once exposed to a certain serotype, after the disease remission, the individual becomes immune to that specific serotype, remaining susceptible to the others.

Prevention

Control of the Aedes aegypti vector is the main method for preventing dengue and other urban arboviruses, such as Chikungunya and Zika, mainly through maintenance and cleaning inside homes.

It is necessary to reduce mosquito infestation by eliminating breeding sites, whenever possible, or keeping reservoirs and any place that can accumulate water completely covered with screens/covers/lids, in order to avoid mosquito eggs. In just 10 minutes it is possible to inspect the house or work to avoid Aedes aegypti, download the booklet with guidelines to eliminate the mosquito🇧🇷

Individual protection measures to avoid mosquito bites should be adopted by travelers and residents in transmission areas. Protection against mosquito bites is mainly needed during the day, as the Aedes aegypti bites mainly during this time.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health