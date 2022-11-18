app indicates if it’s time to take the booster dose against Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

The ConnectSUS Cidadão was developed by the Federal Government so that Brazilians have easier access to clinical history. Through the application or web access, it is possible to check, among other functions, the proof of vaccination against Covid-19, with the dates of each application, and to know if it is time to take the booster doses.

It is important to pay attention to the period of the vaccination cycle: the first booster dose, recommended for people over 12 years of age, should be applied four months after the second dose or single dose. The second booster dose, at the moment, is recommended by the Ministry of Health for the population over 40 years of age and health workers, regardless of age.

The Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate is available in the application in Portuguese, English and Spanish and presents the vaccinated person’s registration data, as well as authentication data.

See below the step by step to access vaccination data in the tool:

Create an account on the gov.br platform;

Download and access the app;

Fill in the data with CPF and the password created on the gov.br platform;

Click on the “Vaccines” tab;

Thus, it is possible to check all vaccination records, with each application date. Scroll down the page to download the National Certificate and/or the National Vaccination Card.

Main page of the ConectaSUS Cidadão application. Here you can access services such as dispensed medications, laboratory test results and other services offered by SUS.

I took the vaccine, but data is not in the app

The criteria, strategies and priorities for the Vaccination Campaign are defined in a tripartite manner, between the Union, states and municipalities. After vaccination, local managers are responsible for sending the information to the Ministry of Health database.

ConectaSUS receives the information that is released by health establishments in the computerized vaccine systems. The Ministry of Health advises to look for the health care unit to verify if the information has already been released in the system.

booster dose

The most recent survey carried out by the Ministry of Health reveals that more than 69 million Brazilians did not take the first booster dose against Covid-19. The Pasta reaffirms the importance of completing this stage of the vaccination cycle, increasing immunity against the disease. Studies show that the strategy of reinforcing the vaccination schedule against the coronavirus increases protection against serious cases and deaths from Covid-19 by more than five times.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health