Discover essential measures to prevent leptospirosis in the event of floods — English (Brazil)

Every year, especially in the summer months, the rains intensify, which can cause floods and floods. As a result, populations may be susceptible to contact with mud and water contaminated by the bacteria that cause leptospirosis.

The disease is a zoonosis of worldwide importance, transmitted by contact with the urine of infected animals or contaminated water and mud. A broad spectrum of animals serves as reservoirs for persistent foci of infection. In urban areas, the main ones are rodents, especially the sewer rat. Other reservoirs of the bacterium are pigs, cattle, horses, sheep and dogs.

In case of natural disasters, such as floods, the Ministry of Health recommends the following precautions to the population:

Do not swim, bathe or drink fresh water from a source that may be contaminated by flood water or animal urine;

If possible, cover cuts or scrapes with waterproof bandages;

If you must be in the water, wear boots and gloves to reduce contact with contaminated water;

Treat the water before consumption, boiling it or using sodium hypochlorite;

Prevent rodent infestation by properly disposing of garbage and avoiding accumulation of debris.

For health and rescue or assistance professionals who work in natural disasters, the Pasta recommends the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). It is important to increase the level of alertness about the risk of the disease among those exposed, paying attention to the signs and symptoms of the disease, in order to allow for an early diagnosis and timely treatment.

The main symptoms involve fever, headache, body aches, especially in the calves (leg potatoes), and vomiting, diarrhea and coughing may also occur.

In the most severe forms, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) usually appears and there is a need for special care as a result of hospitalization. The patient may also have hemorrhage, meningitis, renal, hepatic and respiratory failure, which can lead to death.

Treatment is based on the use of medication and other supportive measures, always guided by a doctor, according to the symptoms presented. Mild cases can be treated on an outpatient basis, but severe cases require hospitalization. Self-medication is not indicated, as it can aggravate the disease.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health