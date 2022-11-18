Development of premature babies should be followed throughout childhood — Português (Brasil)

Premature birth is the leading global cause of infant mortality before the age of five. In the world ranking of countries with more premature births, Brazil occupies the 10th place. In this context, it is natural for parents and caregivers of preterm infants to be concerned about the baby’s development. But even for children born within the expected period, with a gestational age of 37 to 42 weeks, it is normal for the acquisition of skills to be variable, according to the pace of each child.

On World Prematurity Day, the Ministry of Health reinforces that, in the case of premature babies, the assessment of development should be considered based on the corrected age and not the chronological age, during the first two years of life.

But what is the chronological and corrected age difference?

A child born on September 21, at 32 weeks of gestation will, on December 21, be 3 months of chronological age and 1 month of corrected age. That’s because she was born two months (8 weeks) too early for her gestational age of 40 weeks.

Babies with 37 weeks or more are already referred to as “full term” (within the expected period), but the gestational age considered standard will always be 40 weeks. Among the main differences in behavior between babies who were born prematurely and babies born at term are:

Premature infants spend less time awake;

Preterm infants are less alert and responsive when awake;

Prematures are less active and intersperse periods of agitation;

Premature infants wake up agitated more often at night;

Premature infants have hypotonia of the neck muscles (decreased muscle tone);

Premature infants demand breastfeeding at shorter intervals.

Premature children also require a longer period of time to reach developmental milestones, for example: they may take longer to acquire motor skills, such as holding their heads, sitting without support and walking.

In the first three months, the premature baby has long periods of sleep and, when awake, demands food. These periods vary according to the degree of prematurity. Parents can, in periods of interaction with the awake child, favor the development of language, through the voice, snuggling in the lap or in the kangaroo position.

Motor and cognitive development

Continuous assistance is essential for the full growth and development of premature babies, according to Janini Ginani, coordinator of Child Health at the Ministry of Health. “Among the recommendations in the SUS are outpatient follow-up clinics for newborns discharged from neonatal units. In this environment, they can be monitored by pediatricians and multidisciplinary teams. Thus, it is possible to identify delays in development early and offer incentives to progress aptitudes”, she explains.

Physical aspects, such as growth and weight gain, should be observed, as well as neuropsychomotor and cognitive development. Sensory-motor development is the main point to be evaluated in the first two years of life, with special attention to motor development, as it is in this phase that the child learns to explore the world.

After three months of age, the child can be stimulated with toys. Parents and guardians can observe, in this way, how she responds, visually following the objects. The trunk control stimulus can be done holding the baby in the lap without resting the back on the adult’s body, leaving the little head free.

After nine months it’s time to crawl. The stimulus can be done by leaving the baby in a “fours” position until he shows that he doesn’t want more. At this stage, it is important to exercise and strengthen the legs, leaving the child standing facing the couch or chair, for example. This should always be done with supervision and care.

It is recommended that between 18-24 months (one and a half to two years) a diagnosis of development be made, through specific tests. After this age, follow-up should be continued:

At three years: diagnosis of language and cognition development;

At four years old: behavior assessment, subtle and visual-motor changes;

From the age of six: school performance.

The evaluation of the child will always be carried out by a multidisciplinary team, through screening tests and diagnostic tests.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health