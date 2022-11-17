Ministry of Health visits excellent hospitals in São Paulo — Português (Brasil)

In order to promote exchanges of experiences and knowledge between the institutions, the Ministry of Health carried out the first on-site visit as part of the agenda for continuous improvement of the management of the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS) .

The meeting took place between the 8th and 10th of November in excellent hospitals in São Paulo:

Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (HOC);

Syrian Beneficent Association (HCOR);

Royal and Meritorious CMIOCharity Association (BP).

In all, six hospitals are part of the program by carrying out projects that allow the transfer, development and incorporation of new knowledge and practices in research, training of human resources and incorporation of management techniques and operations in health services. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Sírio-Libanês and Moinhos de Vento will be the next to receive the folder’s technical team.

“This agenda showed us that it is possible to improve process management and project management through simple and accessible methodologies and instruments, in order to bring direct improvements to Proadi-SUS and, thus, to SUS itself”, highlighted the coordinator- general of the Department of Technical Cooperation and Development in Health (SE/MS), Max Nóbrega.

During the visit, the Health Entities of Recognized Excellence (ESRE) presented the structure, flows and operations of the program’s project management office. The Ministry of Health presented the new regimental structure created from Decree nº 11.098/2022, highlighting the competences of the sector responsible for the program’s governance.

Proadi-SUS

Proadi-SUS is funded with tax immunity resources granted to philanthropic hospitals of recognized excellence for the development of projects to support the strengthening of the SUS. The program runs in three-year cycles and currently has an investment of more than BRL 2 billion to be implemented by the end of 2023.

Get to know a little about the work of hospitals:

Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (HAOC)

It has 125 years of history and develops several projects of responsibility and social impact in the country. Participates in Proadi-SUS since 2009 and is currently developing 26 projects under the program worth R$ 199.6 million, most of which are aimed at developing management operation techniques in health services.

Syrian Benevolent Association (HCOR)

With more than 100 years in Brazil, HCOR has philanthropy and social responsibility as its main work objectives and has managed projects in MS since 2009. The office has 25 projects through Proadi-SUS, with investments in the order of R$ 166.7 million, especially in the area of ​​research and professional training.

Royal and Meritorious CMIOCharity Association (BP)

The institution has been operating in the country for 160 years and carries out various social responsibility actions nationwide. It became part of Proadi-SUS in 2021 and has 14 projects under development worth R$270 million, mainly focused on research and operating techniques for managing health services.

Tatiany Volker Boldrini

Ministry of Health