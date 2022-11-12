Malaria can be potentially fatal if not diagnosed in time — English (Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Malaria can be potentially fatal if not diagnosed in time

Malaria is an infectious disease that can progress to a severe form or death if not diagnosed in a timely manner and treated correctly. Caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium, the disease is transmitted to people by the bite of infected female mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles.

There are four species of Plasmodium that can cause human malaria: P. falciparum, P. vivax, P. malariae and P. ovale. Of these, P. falciparum and P. vivax are the most prevalent in Brazil, with P. falciparum being the most responsible for severe cases of malaria.

Malaria prevention is linked to the control/elimination of the transmitting mosquito and can take place through individual measures, with the use of mosquito nets, insecticides, clothes that protect legs and arms, screens on doors and windows and repellents.

Collective measures, on the other hand, include drainage of water collections, sanitation works to eliminate vector breeding sites, landfill, cleaning the banks of breeding sites, modifying the flow of water, controlling aquatic vegetation, improving housing and working conditions and use. rational of the earth.

access to learn more about the Ministry of Health‘s actions aimed at eliminating the disease.

